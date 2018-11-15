Grenfell housing boss says firm did not have resources to deal with the fire

The former chief executive of the firm which ran Grenfell Tower has claimed it had no role in emergency planning when the fire broke out.

Robert Black, who headed the Kensington and Chelsea tenant management organisation until the end of December last year – told the public inquiry that the company didn’t have the resources or the authority to deal with such a disaster.

Fatima Manji reports – and a warning, some people may find the images at the start of her report distressing.