Grenfell families struggling to rebuild their lives

The forecast for the next 5 days
Bulletins from the last 7 days
Delivered daily to your inbox
For the families who escaped the tower, there is still a huge amount of emotional turmoil: many are still struggling to get the right support, others are yearning to be allowed back in to see the damage for themselves. And now that police say they have enough evidence for corporate manslaughter charges, will this bring this any kind of closure? Simon Israel has been talking to one family trying to rebuild their lines are losing everything.