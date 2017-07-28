Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow, 5:30pm
Menu
Published on 28 Jul 2017 Sections

Grenfell families struggling to rebuild their lives

Senior Home Affairs Correspondent

For the families who escaped the tower, there is still a huge amount of emotional turmoil: many are still struggling to get the right support, others are yearning to be allowed back in to see the damage for themselves. And now that police say they have enough evidence for corporate manslaughter charges, will this bring this any kind of closure? Simon Israel has been talking to one family trying to rebuild their lines are losing everything.

Article topics

,