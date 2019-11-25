Greenhouse gas emissions hit record highs

Despite all the talk of action to tackle climate change, there’s no indication yet that its making any difference.

Levels of greenhouse gas emissions hit another record high in 2018, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

It says there’s no sign of a slowdown in the growth of carbon emissions, let alone a decline.

But there’s one sign of hope today: coal fired electricity generation looks set to fall by a record amount this year – and coal is a major source of carbon emissions.