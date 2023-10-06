Channel 4 News
6 Oct 2023

Green Entrepreneur Dale Vince announces he’ll stop funding Just Stop Oil

Social Affairs Editor and Presenter

He’s supported Just Stop Oil since it began, donating hundreds of thousands of pounds to the group. And just this summer, the green energy entrepreneur Dale Vince joined the eco-activists, as they slow marched through central London.

But he’s now announced that he’ll stop funding them, and focus instead on getting the vote out for Labour in next year’s election. He says no amount of protests will stop the Conservative government drilling in the North Sea – a markedly different position to the one he held in July, when he praised Just Stop Oil’s tactics.