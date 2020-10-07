Great Barrington Declaration is not ‘scientific’ or ‘accurate’, says Prof Devi Sridhar

Thousands of scientists from across the world have written an open letter calling for an end to blanket lockdown restrictions, saying restrictions should be targeted to protect vulnerable people.

But what’s been called the ‘Great Barrington Declaration’ – because of the place it was signed – may have revealed the great scientific divide, with many experts arguing the letter is wrong.

Devi Sridhar is Professor of Global Public Health at Edinburgh University and an adviser to the Scottish government.

We talked to her earlier and began by asking whether sobriety is really the answer to defeating the coronavirus.