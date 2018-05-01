Grandmother, child of the Windrush, told she can’t stay in UK

The new Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, says he’s rejecting the “hostile environment” policy on immigration, but that isn’t much comfort to those who are already caught up in its net.

Last week the Home Office said children of the Windrush generation would be eligible for free citizenship. But today they appear less certain what that means.

We’ve been following the case of one 64-year-old grandmother who came here from Jamaica – from her nine-month detention in Yarl’s Wood, to her reunion with her family after her release. And she’s still being told she can’t stay.