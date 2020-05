SAGE, has published a series of documents showing some of the scientific and ethical advice it’s been giving ministers since the crisis began.

From the timing of the lockdown to concerns about antibody tests, the Government’s scientific advisory group, SAGE, has published a series of documents showing some of the scientific and ethical advice it’s been giving ministers since the crisis began.

It comes a day after the committee’s membership was made public for the first time – with the government under pressure to be far more transparent about its decision making process. But Number 10 says it won’t be releasing all its evidence.