Government’s historic defeat ahead of Brexit deal debate

MPs have humiliated the Government by voting to hold ministers in contempt of parliament – for the first time in history – for refusing to publish the Attorney General’s full legal advice on Brexit.

Also, an amendment has been passed that gives parliament a greater say on the future direction of Brexit, should the government be defeated on Tuesday.

The pound is at a seventeen-month low on all of that news, and MPs have finally started their Brexit deal debate, which is due to go on for five day.