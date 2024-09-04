‘Government will respond to Grenfell inquiry recommendations within six months’ – Housing Minister

The Prime Minister has promised to respond to the report’s recommendations, pledging to force action to remove dangerous cladding where necessary. Only last month, the government revealed that 4,630 buildings still have unsafe cladding, leaving thousands of residents living in fear of another Grenfell.

A little earlier Jackie spoke to the Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook about the government’s response to the report and the demands from Grenfell United. But began by asking whether this is a shaming moment for the country.