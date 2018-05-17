Government will consult on banning flammable cladding after its Grenfell review failed to propose such action

The decision not to call for a ban on inflammable cladding by the author of a review into the Grenfell Tower fire unleashed a chorus of criticism from across the political spectrum. Within hours of the review being made public, the government had announced it would consult on a ban, prompting Grenfell survivors to ask why action couldn’t be taken immediately.

But the report’s author, Dame Judith Hackitt, warned that banning cladding on its own would not fix a building regulation system, she described as “broken”.