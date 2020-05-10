Government warns hospitals and carers millions of eye protection goggles failed safety standards after distribution

The government has written to hospitals and carers warning them that millions of eye protection goggles distributed to frontline workers to protect them from covid 19 have failed safety standards. The goggles were part of the pandemic stockpile – and were bought in 2009. Just days ago the government insisted to this programme that every item of PPE that was distributed was tested and safe to use.

Tonight we can reveal how experts warned the goggles should be replaced – but their recommendation was rejected because it would be too expensive.