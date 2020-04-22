Government under pressure over over tests pledge and protective equipment

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the country is “at the peak” of the coronavirus epidemic – a peak which will last some time.

At home on their webcams – MPs taking part in the first ever social distanced session of the House of Commons heard the Health Secretary Matt Hancock say the country is “at the peak” of the coronavirus epidemic – a peak which will last some time.

Just a smattering of MPs in the chamber watched the new Labour leader Keir Starmer at his first session of Prime Minister’s Questions.

He quizzed Dominic Raab – standing in for the Prime Minister – on why testing for the virus was still running below capacity and the struggle to get more protective masks and clothing for NHS staff.