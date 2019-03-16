Government may have to pay tens of millions to ferry companies in the event of a Brexit delay

The Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, is under fire again, after it emerged the government could have to pay tens of millions of pounds extra for ferries from France, even if there’s a delay to a no-deal Brexit and we don’t need to relieve pressure on Dover.

Contracts with Britanny Ferries and DFDS to ship lorry-loads of vital supplies like medicines don’t provide for a change in the start date, in the event of Article 50 being extended.

The government says it will try to recoup some of the cash by selling empty spots on ferries.