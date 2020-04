The new website enabling millions of key workers in England to access virus tests closed within hours after it experienced what the government said was ‘significant demand’.

All 5,000 home testing kits were ordered within two minutes of the site going live. The Scottish and Welsh governments are expected to set up similar systems which allow workers to book home and drive-through tests if they or a family member are showing symptoms.