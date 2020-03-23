Channel 4 News
23 Mar 2020

Government takes firmer action on social distancing

Political Editor

Boris Johnson will address the nation later tonight and is expected to announce tougher measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. We will stay on air tonight for a specially extended programme to bring you that statement and reaction to it.

Images over the weekend of people ignoring the advice to stay at home – or keep two metres apart outside –  appear to have persuaded the Government to take firmer action. Labour has already urged the Government to enforce a shutdown “as a matter of urgency”. This evening the Foreign Secretary has urged all British travellers abroad to return home now whilst they still can.

 