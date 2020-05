A study by the Government suggests that as many as 17 per cent of people in London – and 5 per cent of the rest of the country – could have coronavirus antibodies, according to the Health Secretary

A study by the Government suggests that as many as 17 per cent of people in London – and 5 per cent of the rest of the country – could have coronavirus antibodies, according to the Health Secretary – as he gave details of new antibody tests which will begin being rolled out from next week.

But the government is still under growing pressure over the state of its track and trace scheme – amid warnings that if it’s not up and running fast, there’s a risk of a second wave of the disease.