We know it’s been called the biggest miscarriage of justice in British history.

We know it ruined the lives of thousands of subpostmasters.

But there is still plenty we don’t know about the Post Office Scandal – questions that are currently being probed at an Inquiry.

When it was revealed that Post Office executives were being paid bonuses just to take part in that inquiry, there was outrage.

Now, we can reveal that the government signed off on those bonuses.

Produced by Nanette van der Laan.