Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
4m
24 Apr 2019

Government should aim to eliminate all carbon emissions, says former adviser

Economics Correspondent

Calls for the government to seriously toughen up its targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions continued today.

But this time it wasn’t just protesters on the streets applying the pressure.

Lord Turner, who used to advise ministers on climate change, said the UK should commit to eliminate all carbon emissions.

But despite agreeing on the end goal with the activists of Extinction Rebellion, he disagreed over the timescale