Government scientific advisers say reopening schools ‘likely’ to push up infection rate

It’s just over a fortnight until June, when the government hopes more pupils will begin to return to schools in England.

Pupils in Scotland and Northern Ireland will be out of the classroom until August at least. Wales has not set a date.

But with the four nations split over when it will be safe to return, the government’s scientific advisory group SAGE today published its advice on the issue.

And the government’s chief scientific advisor said reopening schools was likely to push the R number up.