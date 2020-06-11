Government reveals first official track and trace data

Testing and tracing is at the heart of the drive to beat the coronavirus – and today the government published the first official data on how the system is working in England.

So how is it going? Officials admitted that it is “not gold standard” yet – but the Health Secretary insisted that it was having a “huge impact”.

The figures show that in the first week of the operation, only a fraction of likely cases were spoken to by tracers.