Hopes are fading that this week could see a new deal between the government and the EU on reform to the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Despite suggestions that a deal has been finalised for some time, Rishi Sunak told MPs that intensive negotiations with the EU are continuing.

And he said he’d heard ‘loud and clear’ the concerns expressed by the Democratic Unionist Party, who appear to be demanding a complete rewrite of the existing Northern Ireland Protocol.