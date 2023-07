The Home Office is relaxing visa rules for foreign bricklayers, roofers, carpenters and plasterers, to help with labour shortages in the construction industry.

That’s angered some Conservative MPs, but Downing Street says it does not contradict Suella Braverman’s aim of cutting immigration and ending the reliance on overseas workers.

It comes as the House of Lords was accused of trying to “drive a coach and horses” through government plans to tackle the small boats crisis.