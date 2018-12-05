Government publish Brexit legal advice they didn’t want you to see

The government was forced to hand over its Brexit legal advice to parliament this morning. The six-page document written by the Attorney General only examines the Northern Irish backstop. He confirms it would “endure indefinitely” if Britain and the EU can’t agree on a future trading relationship.

Theresa May insisted again that both sides intended it to be temporary, but that has not satisfied the Democratic Unionist Party or many in her own party. In the Commons, MPs have continued their debate on the Prime Minister’s deal, with critic after critic on all sides standing up to say why they don’t want to back it.

We speak to Business Minister Claire Perry and Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.