Government proposes energy drinks ban for children in England

Traditionally an energy prop for young adults burning the midnight oil, these days high caffeine drinks are being consumed heavily by children too.
Many of the drinks combine sugar with caffeine prompting concern from teachers and doctors about a range of issues including poor concentration, tiredness and obesity caused by excessive consumption.
There’s talk now of a ban in England on selling the drinks to under 18s, with the government starting a consultation.