Government profits double in four years as immigration laws tighten and visa fees rise

The Home Office made a £500 million pound profit last year in pursuit of its immigration policies, according to research carried out by the Times.

In fact, the paper’s analysis of Government data has revealed that profits have doubled in four years.

Campaigners say the system has been designed to make money – a claim the Home Office has denied – insisting that immigration fees provide necessary resources and reduce the burden on UK taxpayers. Of course, many immigrants are also UK taxpayers.