Emergency legislation to end automatic early release of terror offenders has been labelled a knee-jerk reaction by human rights campaigners.

It comes after two people were stabbed in a south London street by Sudesh Amman – just days after his release from prison.

The government aims to replace the current system with discretionary release decided by the Parole Board. But questions remain over whether keeping terrorists in prison for longer will stop them posing a danger to society.