Government must ‘act now’ to bring down Covid cases, public health expert says

Is the UK going to have to change course on Covid in the face of rising cases, hospitalisations and deaths? Especially as European neighbours such as Italy and France are seeing falls. Today, the Covid passport became enforceable by law in Scotland – so proof of vaccination is needed for large gatherings and nightclubs.

The latest 24-hour government figures show there have been another 49,156 new cases in the UK – the highest number since mid-July. Another 45 people are reported to have died with Covid, with numbers usually lower following a weekend. This brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test to 138,629 since the start of the pandemic

We spoke with Prof Azeem Majeed, head of the Primary Care and Public Health department at Imperial College in London, and began by asking him how worried he is, looking at the rising number of infections and deaths.