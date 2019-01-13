Government makes last-ditch appeal for Brexit vote backing

The Government has made another appeal to MPs to support Theresa May’s Brexit deal in Tuesday’s crucial Commons vote as the Prime Minister warned if Brexit failed to happen it would be a ‘catastrophic’ breach of trust.

Jeremy Corbyn has said if Mrs May lost Labour would trigger a confidence vote ‘soon’.. but reports claim one group of rebels is plotting to give MPs control over the process instead. With just 75 days to Brexit.

Simon Israel reports.