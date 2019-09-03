Government loses majority as MP defects

With Phillip Lee’s defection to the Lib Dems and the expected vote later, MPs have returned from their summer break straight into a defining moment for Brexit.

They will vote this evening on whether to seize control of the parliamentary agenda from the government

If they win, Tory rebels and other parties could then introduce a law to force a Brexit extension. In theory that would stop us leaving without a deal at the end of October

Boris Johnson has said THAT will result in him calling for a General Election but achieve that, he needs two-thirds of MPs to vote for one

If the opposition supports him in seeking an election, it would take place on October the 14th.