Government ‘looking after their relationship with USA’, says Harry Dunn’s mother

The parents of Harry Dunn have branded the foreign secretary Dominic Raab a “coward” after they weren’t allowed into a hustings event. Harry, who was 19, died in a crash in Northamptonshire in August. The main suspect, Anne Sacoolas, fled to America claiming diplomatic immunity.

The family believe they haven’t had answers as to why Anne Sacoolas is yet to face questioning in the UK and they’ve now launched legal action against the Foreign Office over the decision to grant her immunity.