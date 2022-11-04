Channel 4 News
4 Nov 2022

Government failing to protect vulnerable young people, new report says

It’s estimated that more than 200,000 children in England between the ages of 11 and 17 are vulnerable to serious violence. Today a report from the Commission on Young Lives says a combination of Covid, the rising cost of living, and a possible return to austerity is “a gift” to those who exploit children.

We spoke to Anne Longfield, who chairs the Commission, and Amani Simpson, who works alongside her and runs a social enterprise Aviard Inspires to empower young people. He also survived a stabbing attack