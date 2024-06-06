Government considered sacking ex-Post Office boss Vennells in 2014 inquiry hears

Cathy Newman: “Government officials were considering whether to get rid of the former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells ten years ago, the inquiry into the Horizon scandal has been told.

Internal government documents dating back to 2014 questioned the ‘continued suitability’ of Ms Vennells in the role. That was five years before she stepped down.

In her second day of evidence, former Post Office chair Alice Perkins said she had begun to have reservations about Ms Vennells at the same time. Jane Dodge reports.”