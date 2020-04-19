Government accused of ‘sleepwalking into disaster’ over coronavirus outbreak

‘I can’t give you a date’, the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said today about when schools would reopen.

In normal times many schools would be opening tomorrow after the Easter break.

Meanwhile frontline medical workers and social care staff in institutions continue to voice fears about a lack of adequate personal protective equipment or PPE.

The Sunday Times accused the UK government of “sleepwalking into disaster”.

Michael Gove said there were one or two things “off beam” about the article and the idea Boris Johnson skipped Cobra meetings was “grotesque”.

Keme Nzerem reports