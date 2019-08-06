Gove says EU ‘refusing to negotiate’ on Brexit

The government says it does still want to negotiate a new Brexit deal with the EU. But the minister in charge of no deal preparations, Michael Gove, says Brussels isn’t interested. In Brussels, reports abound that European leaders have accepted the UK is going to leave without an agreement. With the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today re-stating that the backstop and the deal cannot be renegotiated, it seems the prospect of departing the European Union without a deal seems ever more likely.