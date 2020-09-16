Google would ‘like to make bigger contribution’ on tax – Matt Brittin

Its corporate motto is “do the right thing” – but from allegations of promoting fake news and extremism, to claims of tax avoidance – Google is finding it hard to match its reputation to that ideal.

Now the firm has become the latest tech giant to declare it’s going carbon neutral, promising to offset all the carbon its ever emitted since it was set up 22 years ago.

Here is a bit more on the company itself – researched of course with the help of a bit of googling – and we spoke to Matt Brittin, the European president of Google.