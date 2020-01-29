Goodbye EU: Arch Remainers reflect on where next

Some may be planning parties to celebrate Brexit on Friday night, but for Labour MP Stephen Kinnock and his wife Helle Thorning Schmidt, Britain’s departure from the EU will be a sad moment.

As Prime Minister of Denmark Ms Thorning Schmidt spent four years in close cooperation with Europe’s leaders at EU summits.

And Stephen Kinnock’s parents, Neil and Glenys, were a European Commissioner and an MEP.

So as the UK enters its last few days inside the EU what are their reflections on how we got here and where we go next?