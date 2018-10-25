Goat hunting controversy 

She’s calls herself the “hardcore huntress” and presents a TV programme in which she travels the globe, hunting and fishing. Last month Larysa Switlyk visited the Isle of Islay in Scotland, shot a feral goat and posed for snaps with its corpse.

The photo led to howls of outrage on social media and has led to calls to stop such hunts. Here’s our Scotland Correspondent Ciaran Jenkins and this report does contain trophy photos of dead hunted animals.