Gilet Jaunes-inspired protests in London lead to scuffles

In London , left and right wing protestors inspired by the Paris yellow vests have been out on the streets – rallying support on both sides of the Brexit debate.

It comes as the pro-Brexit activist James Goddard was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, in connection with incidents outside Parliament on Monday.

Meanwhile Transport secretary Chris Grayling was accused of engaging in “gutter politics” after he claimed that blocking Britain’s departure from the EU could encourage right wing extremism. With just 76 days till Brexit. Symeon Brown reports.