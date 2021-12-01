Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Accuser testifies in sex trafficking trial

In New York, at the trial of the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged victim identified only as ‘Jane’ is giving testimony for a second day.

She has revealed details of how she was groomed by the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell, his close associate.

In the defence’s cross-examination, they have been seeking to undermine her graphic evidence.

Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial for six counts related to her alleged involvement in Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls.

She has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Warning: This report contains distressing details.