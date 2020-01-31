German sadness at UK exit from EU

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
All the German newspapers have gone with a similar tone – regret rather than good riddance.
The German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Brexit a significant blow ‘to us all’ – but promised her country wanted to stay as Britain’s partner and friend.
While President Macron of France called Brexit a shock which would send historic alarm signals across Europe.
Although the big issues like trade and immigration will dominate the next few months – in Germany itself, there really has been more sadness than recrimination.
Germans have long appreciated Britain’s role in the EU -despite some well documented differences along the way.