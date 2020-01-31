German sadness at UK exit from EU

All the German newspapers have gone with a similar tone – regret rather than good riddance.

All the German newspapers have gone with a similar tone – regret rather than good riddance.

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Brexit a significant blow ‘to us all’ – but promised her country wanted to stay as Britain’s partner and friend.

While President Macron of France called Brexit a shock which would send historic alarm signals across Europe.

Although the big issues like trade and immigration will dominate the next few months – in Germany itself, there really has been more sadness than recrimination.

Germans have long appreciated Britain’s role in the EU -despite some well documented differences along the way.