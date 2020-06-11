George Floyd death has led to increasing online hate speech, report claims

A new report into online neo-nazi extremism has uncovered thousands of subscribers in the UK and a British registered company hosting anti-Muslim, anti-semitic and racist videos.

There’s evidence that the killing of George Floyd is increasing hate speech online and the head of counter-terrorism has told this programme that one of his biggest fears is that many are being radicalised during the Covid lockdown.

And a warning, our Senior Home Affairs Correspondent Simon Israel’s exclusive report contains racist and antisemitic language and images.