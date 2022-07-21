Gene therapy trial gives hope to people with Haemophilia B

Doctors believe they may have made what could be a transformational treatment breakthrough for people with the rare blood condition haemophilia B.

A new gene therapy has been developed that teaches their bodies to manufacture a missing protein that is vital to allow their blood to clot. In trials nine out of ten patients were effectively cured with a one-off infusion.

Jackie is joined by Professor Pratima Chowdary, consultant in haemophilia at London’s Royal Free Hospital, who helped carry out the research, and Elliot Mason, whose life has been transformed by this new gene therapy treatment.