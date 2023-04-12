Gender reform bill: SNP to ‘defend will of parliament’ with legal challenge

Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf says his government will challenge Westminster in court over its use of a veto, blocking the gender recognition reform bill which was passed by Holyrood last year.

Mr Yousaf said taking legal action was the only way to defend Scottish democracy.

We spoke to Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, on the gender reform bill, and on reports that a luxury campervan seized by police from the home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law was reportedly bought to be used as an SNP election battle bus.

We began by asking her how confident she is that the Scottish Government will win its legal challenge.