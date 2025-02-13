GDP growth ‘small move in right direction’, Labour minister

We spoke to Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, and started by asking him whether the government is still aiming to achieve the highest growth in the G7.

Pat McFadden: Today’s figures are a small move in the right direction, but nobody is claiming they are satisfied with this level of growth and it takes time to turn things around. But with the announcements that we’ve made since Christmas alone, I think the level of ambition is underlined and we’ll keep that going.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: It’s interesting that you say since Christmas and not before that, which would be the budget. I mean, in our programme tonight, Steve Morgan, one of the biggest house builders from Redrow, says the budget was the most stupid budget he can remember ever – that’s including the Truss/Kwarteng budget – and that it stoked inflation and added costs to business.

Pat McFadden: Look, the budget made some necessary decisions. We had a situation we’d inherited, where we did all sorts of announcements with no funding next to them. We had to sort out the mess that we inherited. Having done that, we are now pressing ahead with these announcements that are geared towards securing economic growth and we’ll keep on doing that, and that’s what we’ve been doing a lot in recent weeks. And we do it again today with an announcement that we want to see a new generation of new towns, which is ambitious for homeownership, but also ambitious for the idea that it takes too long in Britain to build things. That’s been true for many years. We’ve got big planning reforms in the pipeline that will change that.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: I mean, his point is that you’re actually damaging economic prospects. But the other thing that might damage us Donald Trump’s tariffs. He’s he’s about to announce reciprocal tariffs, which could hit things like cars and machinery in this country. How much damage is that going to do to the British economy?

Pat McFadden: You know, he’s announced tariffs on a number of countries. We are in a different trading position to some of those countries with the United States. Look, we don’t want to see tariffs. We don’t want to see trade wars like this. We are an open trading economy. We’ve got an important trading relationship with the United States and an important trading relationship with the European Union, and it’s important for us not to choose between different markets, but to always make sure we’re getting the best advantage for the British public as a whole. That’s why we want to trade with all parts of the world, because that’s what’s in the national interest.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: But what he’s doing there illustrates another aspect of this massive shift that is unfolding in front of our eyes every morning. A fundamental change to 80 years of security guarantees in Europe. It seems swept away today by the US defence secretary. Do you recognise how fast the world is changing under Donald Trump?

Pat McFadden: Look, I think it’s important to not breathlessly chase every announcement that comes out overnight.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: What, not believe them?

Pat McFadden: For example on tariffs, sometimes they’re announced and then a couple of days later they’re unannounced. So it’s important to respond in a measured way to these things. And that’s the approach we’ve taken over the past month or so, and I think that’s the right approach. It’s important, I think, in this changed world – and you’re right, the world is changing – to look at what is done as well as what is said. That’s the approach we’ve taken and that’s the one we’ll keep taking.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: But Britain and Europe aren’t even in the room, it seems, when it comes to this negotiation now between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin over Ukraine. Ukraine’s not in the room either. Is that acceptable?

Pat McFadden: We think it’s really important that Ukraine is in the room. The people of Ukraine, the army of Ukraine, they have fought very briefly for the last three years. Some people didn’t give them three days at the beginning of this. We’ve been a strong and steadfast ally of Ukraine because we think that the fight they’ve been fighting against Russian aggression is important. And not just me, but my colleague, the secretary of state for defence, the prime minister, we’ve all made clear today that we want Ukraine to be part of a discussion about Ukraine’s future. And don’t forget, there was the phone call last night between President Trump and President Putin, but it was also a phone call between President Trump and President Zelenskyy too. It’s important that Ukraine stays part of that discussion.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: But does Britain now agree with its closest ally, at one point in time, that when it comes to Ukraine’s future, it cannot go back to the 2014 borders and it’s not going to be joining Nato?

Pat McFadden: Look, I think everybody expected a move to be made on Ukraine after the US presidential election, or at least after the new president took office, so it’s not a surprise that that move has been made.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: But do we agree with it?

Pat McFadden: In terms of pre-empting what the results of that are, I think it’s far too early.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: I’m just wondering whether you agree with the US defence secretary or not.

Pat McFadden: Look, let’s see what comes out of this and we’ll make our position clear. The important thing is that Ukraine is part of the discussion about its own future. That’s what they’ve been fighting for.