GCSE results: North-South divide widens

After two years of teacher assessments due to the pandemic, this year’s GCSE results day brought a predicted drop in the proportion of pupils getting top grades.

But with formal exams in place once again, the disparity in results between the north and south of England has got worse.

Campaigners say it’s because the government hasn’t done enough to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on some pupils.

We’ve been back to a school in Leamington Spa where we previously met students battling anxiety about the impact the pandemic was having on their learning.