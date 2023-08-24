GCSE results day: Number of top grades and passes down in England

GCSE results are out and the number of top grades and passes awarded are down again.

In England, 68 percent of entries got at least a 4 or 5 – which is considered a standard pass.

That’s down from 73 percent last year, but higher than 2019 – despite English authorities aiming to return to pre-pandemic grading levels, unlike Wales and Northern Ireland.

The results highlighted a stark regional divide with a ten percent difference between the number of entries awarded grade 7 or above in London and in the North East.