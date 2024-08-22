GCSE pass rate returns to pre-Covid levels

GCSE results are out and the pass rate has fallen for the third year in a row, taking it back to around pre-pandemic levels.

In England, grades are ranked from 1 to 9 – with 9 the equivalent to an A*, which is still the top grade for students in Wales and Northern Ireland.

The proportion of GCSEs with a standard pass of grade 4 in England, was 67.4% – down 0.4% on the year before.

In Wales, the number of grades that were C or above fell to 61.7% from 64.5%.

While Northern Ireland saw the biggest percentage drop, with grades down by 4.6% – though it still recorded the best GCSE performance of all the nations.

There was also a big north-south regional divide in England.