Gay rugby player threatened with deportation wins temporary reprieve

A gay rugby team member has won a temporary reprieve after he was threatened with being sent back to Kenya. Kenneth Macharia, who’s a member of the Bristol Bisons – a rugby club which sets out to be inclusive to the whole LGBT community – claimed he would face persecution over his sexuality if he was returned.
His immediate removal notice has been cancelled, but his supporters say they’ll carry on fighting for him to be granted asylum.