The Prime Minister is facing fresh questions over his choice of cabinet ministers after it emerged that he was told that Sir Gavin Williamson was under investigation for allegedly bullying a female colleague, yet appointed him anyway.

Number 10 said the PM thought the expletive-laden messages sent by Sir Gavin were ‘unacceptable’, but not before a senior cabinet minister took to the airwaves to insist that Mr Sunak hadn’t known the full details of the exchanges.