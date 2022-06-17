Gatwick cuts some summer flights to deal with staffing crisis

Gatwick Airport has announced it is cutting flights right in the middle of the summer holiday season as it continues to struggle with a staffing crisis.

Normally around 900 flights leave the airport each day during peak season, but this July that will be cut to 825 and in August to 850.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into the death of a disabled plane passenger who reportedly fell after getting off an EasyJet flight on Wednesday without a helper at Gatwick.

The airport has said that staff shortages did not contribute to the tragedy.